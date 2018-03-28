Randgold Resources (LON:RRS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($124.34) target price on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Randgold Resources from GBX 8,000 ($110.53) to GBX 7,850 ($108.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Randgold Resources to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 7,800 ($107.76) to GBX 7,700 ($106.38) in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Randgold Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,160 ($98.92) target price on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Randgold Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,698.82 ($106.37).

Get Randgold Resources alerts:

Randgold Resources stock opened at GBX 5,870 ($81.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,610.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,768.87. Randgold Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 5,760 ($79.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,255 ($114.05).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Randgold Resources (RRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/randgold-resources-rrs-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-morgan-stanley.html.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.