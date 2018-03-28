Randolph Co Inc Invests $10.77 Million in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 159,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,000. Schlumberger comprises about 1.8% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,035,000 after buying an additional 129,289,552 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,193,000 after buying an additional 5,494,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Schlumberger by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,798,000 after buying an additional 4,294,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,519,670,000 after buying an additional 2,790,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Schlumberger by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,460,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,727,000 after buying an additional 1,993,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.79 per share, with a total value of $323,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paal Kibsgaard acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $646,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89,208.33, a PE ratio of -59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently -183.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

