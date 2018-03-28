Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Rapid7 reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.69%. The firm had revenue of $57.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.54.

Shares of Rapid7 (RPD) traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 321,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,743. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,234.56, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Chairman Alan Matthews sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $441,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 19,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $468,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,384,381 shares of company stock valued at $76,344,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc is a provider analytics for security and information technology (IT) operations that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The Company’s analytics enable organizations to contextualize and prioritize the threats facing their physical, virtual and cloud assets, including those posed by the behaviors of their users.

