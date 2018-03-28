Ratecoin (XRA) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $232,225.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crave (CRAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002287 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001777 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000780 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010354 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum.

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

