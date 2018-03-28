Raven Industries (RAVN) and Sumitomo (SSUMY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) and Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Raven Industries has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Raven Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sumitomo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Raven Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Raven Industries and Sumitomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raven Industries 10.87% 15.29% 12.98% Sumitomo 6.76% 12.17% 3.99%

Dividends

Raven Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sumitomo pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Raven Industries pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Raven Industries and Sumitomo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raven Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sumitomo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raven Industries currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.14%. Given Raven Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Raven Industries is more favorable than Sumitomo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Raven Industries and Sumitomo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raven Industries $377.32 million 3.32 $41.02 million $1.13 30.93 Sumitomo $36.01 billion 0.58 $1.54 billion $2.23 7.51

Sumitomo has higher revenue and earnings than Raven Industries. Sumitomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Raven Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Raven Industries beats Sumitomo on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc. is a diversified technology company providing a range of products to customers within the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction and defense markets. The Company operates through three segments: Applied Technology Division (Applied Technology), Engineered Films Division (Engineered Films) and Aerostar Division (Aerostar). The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells and services precision agriculture products and information management tools for growers. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane and industrial applications. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures products, including balloons, tethered aerostats and radar processing systems. It conducts business through its subsidiaries, including Aerostar International, Inc. (Aerostar), Vista Research, Inc. (Vista), Raven International Holding Company BV (Raven Holdings) and Raven Industries Canada, Inc.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation is an integrated trading company. The Company is engaged in trading a range of goods and commodities, and in various business activities. It operates through five business segments: Metal Products, which includes various metal products, such as steel products and non-ferrous metal products; Transportation & Construction Systems, which is engaged in transactions involving ships, aircrafts, transportation systems, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts; Environment & Infrastructure, which is engaged in a range of overseas infrastructure development projects, such as power generation, and Procurement and Construction (EPC); Media, Network, Lifestyle Related Goods & Services, which is engaged in cable television (TV) operations and movie business, among others, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics, which is engaged in the development and trading of mineral and energy resources and commodity derivative transactions.

