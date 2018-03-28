Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 172.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. CWM LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $405.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46,934.34, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.13 and a 1-year high of $452.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $892.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.54 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $437.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $430.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.84.

In other news, VP Jamie Samath sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.60, for a total value of $413,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118 shares in the company, valued at $50,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $113,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $43,410,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

