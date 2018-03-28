Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC) Stake Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,858 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Wintrust Financial worth $15,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $204,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $1,242,405.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Dykstra sold 11,235 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $983,736.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21 shares of company stock worth $1,170 and sold 30,676 shares worth $2,687,566. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,529. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,776.10, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.47 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/raymond-james-associates-has-15-83-million-stake-in-wintrust-financial-co-wtfc-updated.html.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.