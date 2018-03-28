Raymond James & Associates Has $7.96 Million Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.43% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $132,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,569.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,611.38, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.03. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 10.72%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James & Associates Has $7.96 Million Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/raymond-james-associates-has-7-96-million-stake-in-waddell-reed-financial-inc-wdr.html.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, incorporated on December 24, 1981, is a holding company. The Company is a mutual fund and asset management company. The Company provides investment management, investment advisory, investment product underwriting, and distribution and shareholder services administration to Waddell & Reed Advisors group of mutual funds (the Advisors Funds), Ivy Funds, Ivy Funds Variable Insurance Portfolios (Ivy Funds VIP), InvestEd Portfolios and 529 college savings plan (collectively, the Funds), and the Ivy Global Investors Fund SICAV (the SICAV) and its Ivy Global Investors sub-funds (the IGI Funds), and institutional and separately managed accounts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.