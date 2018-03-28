Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Macy's Inc (M)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) by 147.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,002 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Macy's worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of M. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy's by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,923,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Macy's by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,653,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,072 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Macy's by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,110 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Macy's during the 4th quarter valued at $45,737,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Macy's during the 4th quarter valued at $42,332,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marna C. Whittington sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $606,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,470.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $265,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,184 shares in the company, valued at $473,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock worth $3,150,407 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on M shares. OTR Global upgraded Macy's to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Vetr cut Macy's from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 target price on Macy's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy's from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Macy's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of Macy's stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Macy's Inc has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,503.92, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Macy's had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Macy's Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Macy's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

