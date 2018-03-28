Raytheon (RTN) CAO Michael J. Wood Sells 543 Shares of Stock

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) CAO Michael J. Wood sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $116,755.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $215.11 on Wednesday. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $149.70 and a fifty-two week high of $222.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $63,104.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Raytheon had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.77.

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

