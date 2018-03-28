RCI Hospitality (RICK) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RICK. ValuEngine lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered RCI Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital set a $34.00 target price on RCI Hospitality and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality (RICK) opened at $28.30 on Monday. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.85, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/rci-hospitality-rick-rating-lowered-to-c-at-thestreet.html.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is the country’s leading company in gentlemen’s clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Miami, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Minneapolis, and other cities operate under brand names, such as “Rick’s Cabaret,” “XTC,” “Club Onyx,” “Vivid Cabaret,” “Jaguars” and “Tootsie’s Cabaret.” Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name “Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.” Investors are attracted by RCI’s strong cash flow, operating margins and local laws that create high barriers to entry in the gentlemen’s club business.

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.