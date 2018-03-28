Insider Buying: Real Matters Inc (REAL) Director Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Jr. Nicholas Reyland Liuzza purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,280.00.

Real Matters stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.13. 79,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,401. Real Matters Inc has a 12-month low of C$6.80 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of $647.40 and a PE ratio of -17.61.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.83.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc develops and provides network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

