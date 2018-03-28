Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Novavax (NVAX)

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/28/2018 – Novavax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Novavax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/21/2018 – Novavax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Novavax was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/15/2018 – Novavax had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “NanoFlu seasonal flu vaccine could be just what the Dr. ordered. The mismatch of commercially available (egg-production-based) seasonal flu vaccines in the current season underscores the theoretical utility of NVAX’s vaccine production technology. Avoiding influenza virus propagation in eggs could reduce the need for egg adaptation and possible generation of virus particles that do not faithfully resemble the wild type viruses recommended by health organizations for inclusion in flu vaccines. Particularly when prevailing strains are highly pathogenic, e.g., H3N2, having a better matched flu vaccine would seem to be desirable, in our view.””

3/15/2018 – Novavax was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/14/2018 – Novavax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/8/2018 – Novavax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/7/2018 – Novavax was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2018 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray to $2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Novavax had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

3/1/2018 – Novavax was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2018 – Novavax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Novavax was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Novavax was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/21/2018 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $2.00 to $2.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – Novavax had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Novavax stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,950,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,728,802. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.50. Novavax has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Novavax by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 115,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 74.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 162,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

