Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,799 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jafra Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Red Hat in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Red Hat in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Red Hat by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 507,613 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after buying an additional 219,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Red Hat in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,254,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Red Hat from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Red Hat to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Red Hat from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.36.

Shares of Red Hat stock traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.67. 1,789,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,269. The company has a market capitalization of $27,097.59, a PE ratio of 103.50, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. Red Hat Inc has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.87 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 29.85%. Red Hat’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $173,943.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,342 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Hat Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

