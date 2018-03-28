Red Pulse (RPX) Achieves Market Cap of $45.67 Million

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Red Pulse token can now be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and TDAX. Red Pulse has a market capitalization of $45.67 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Red Pulse has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Token Profile

Red Pulse (CRYPTO:RPX) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,348,500 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse is www.red-pulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Red Pulse is a NEO-based market intelligence platform covering China's financial and capital markets. RPX is the token that serves as currency on Red Pulse's framework. The supply of RPX will increase over time at a rate of 10% per year. “

Buying and Selling Red Pulse

Red Pulse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and TDAX. It is not possible to buy Red Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

