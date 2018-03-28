RedCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $204,480.00 (RED)

RedCoin (CURRENCY:RED) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, RedCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. RedCoin has a total market cap of $204,480.00 and $113.00 worth of RedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RedCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.01674100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004831 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00016086 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001295 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00026096 BTC.

RedCoin Profile

RedCoin (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RedCoin’s total supply is 74,107,896 coins. The official website for RedCoin is redcoin.pw.

RedCoin Coin Trading

RedCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy RedCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.