ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) Price Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhouse, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. ReddCoin has a market cap of $131.28 million and $1.83 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.04 or 0.04430280 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00057663 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00033159 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00589884 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00078350 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00054662 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035664 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00200647 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,804,414,306 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReddCoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin inludes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bittrex, YoBit, Coinhouse, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to buy ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

