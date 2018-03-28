Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Holdings Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 306.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,185 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Regal Beloit worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $3,102.32, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/regal-beloit-corp-rbc-holdings-increased-by-guggenheim-capital-llc.html.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.