Regalcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,657.00 (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Regalcoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Regalcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $7,657.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Regalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00043088 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

