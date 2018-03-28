Regalcoin Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. Regalcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $8,937.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Regalcoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Regalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Regalcoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00040982 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Regalcoin Profile

Regalcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is not presently possible to buy Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Regalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regalcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.