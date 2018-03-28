Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) CFO Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 5,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Vittal Vasista sold 5,000 shares of Regenxbio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $150,800.00.

Regenxbio stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.35. 218,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,693. Regenxbio Inc has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $953.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of -1.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 704.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Regenxbio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Regenxbio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGNX. BidaskClub cut shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

