Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The stock has also seen its 2018 and 2019 estimates moving north in the last 60 days. Reinsurance Group continues to benefit from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in the U.S. and Canadian reinsurance markets and the expansion of its international operations and diversified earnings stream are positives. Moreover, it is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment. It expects operating income per share to grow 58% and operating ROE between 10% and 12% in the intermediate term. However, exposure to foreign exchange volatility, volatile Australian business and evolving capital requirements pose headwinds for the company in near term.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup set a $171.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo reissued a market perform rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $121.93 and a 1-year high of $165.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10,233.20, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.24). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $82,755.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,260.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total value of $62,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,987.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,354,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

