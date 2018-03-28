Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 46,900 Shares of Celanese Co. (CE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Celanese worth $19,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Celanese by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celanese news, CFO Christopher W. Jensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.16.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13,373.90, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Celanese had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

