Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 296.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of Assured Guaranty worth $29,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 474,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,904,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 36,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $4,211.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.89 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 41.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

