Renault (RNO) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNO. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($101.23) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs set a €100.00 ($123.46) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($148.15) price target on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup set a €98.00 ($120.99) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($141.98) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €97.17 ($119.96).

Renault (EPA RNO) opened at €95.21 ($117.54) on Monday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($91.00) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($124.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $28,160.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA is a France based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of automobiles and the provision of related services. It is structured into two segments: the Automobile division, which handles the design, manufacture and marketing of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, under Renault, Renault Samsung Motors and Dacia brands, and the Sales Financing division, which provides financial and commercial services related to the sales activities, and is comprised of RCI Banque and its subsidiaries.

