Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,396. The stock has a market cap of $22,065.45, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.41%.

In related news, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $632,204.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,152.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $265,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,118 shares in the company, valued at $272,899.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,364 shares of company stock worth $2,186,101. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1,419.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,538,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,464 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,335,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,097 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,882,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,952,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,884,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,696,000 after acquiring an additional 285,988 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,718,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

