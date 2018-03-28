Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on April 16th

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

Republic Services has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Republic Services has a payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Republic Services to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Republic Services stock opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $22,065.45, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $69.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $135,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,524.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,220 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $83,033.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,052.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,364 shares of company stock worth $2,186,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

