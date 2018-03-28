Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ArQule, Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (ARQL)

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of ArQule in a note issued to investors on Monday. B. Riley analyst G. Zavoico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ArQule’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on ArQule in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

ArQule stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. ArQule has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQL. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of ArQule by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,436,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after buying an additional 9,036,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArQule by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 315,203 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArQule by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 99,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

