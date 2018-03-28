Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agenus Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (AGEN)

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Jefferies Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Agenus in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Agenus stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. 1,403,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.76, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 174,162 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 18.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 15.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc (Agenus) is an immuno-oncology (I-O) company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. It is developing a I-O portfolio driven by platforms and programs, such as antibody discovery platforms, including Retrocyte Display, SECANT yeast display and phage display technologies designed to produce human antibodies; antibody candidate programs, including checkpoint modulator (CPM) programs; vaccine programs, including Prophage, AutoSynVax and PhosPhoSynVax, and saponin-based vaccine adjuvants, principally QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant (QS-21 Stimulon).

