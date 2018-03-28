Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213,604 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $37,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROIC. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,557. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $1,915.64, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.86%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

