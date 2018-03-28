Revain (CRYPTO:R) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.63 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00012010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, C-CEX, Kucoin and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $174.67 million and $3.63 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002771 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00714806 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012735 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00147007 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00184942 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Revain is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to implement a review mechanism that doesn't require a third-party to be involved. In order to avoid the third-party involvement while keeping track of the review's quality, the Revain review mechanism will be composed of two phases. In the first phase there is a filtering layer which is applied by a machine using AI (RAF & Tone Analyzer utilities), and then a second layer is applied by the company to either decide if the review is accepted or not. This mechanism also allows saving part of a review in an RSS smart contract (Review snapshots storage) making reviews immutable. The Revain platform, differently from other blockchains will have two tokens, the R token, and the RVN token. The R token will be used to gather funds during the ICO and to exchange it for other cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, the RVN token will be used exclusively inside Revain platform, to reward users/companies for quality reviews and to penalize those who write unconstructive reviews. A fixed value of 0,0001 Bitcoin is attributed to the RVN token, enabling RVN tokens to be converted for the R tokens within the platform. The conversion is calculated by dividing the actual price of the R token (in BTC) for 0,0001 Bitcoin and then multiplying that value by the number of RVN tokens that a certain user possess. “

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Mercatox, Kucoin, Kuna, YoBit, EtherDelta, BitFlip, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

