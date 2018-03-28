Reviewing Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) and SSAB Svenskt Stal (SSAAY)

SSAB Svenskt Stal (OTCMKTS: SSAAY) and Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SSAB Svenskt Stal and Acerinox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSAB Svenskt Stal 0 0 0 0 N/A Acerinox 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SSAB Svenskt Stal and Acerinox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSAB Svenskt Stal $7.74 billion 0.73 $269.01 million $0.13 21.08 Acerinox $5.23 billion 0.73 $264.65 million $0.63 10.97

SSAB Svenskt Stal has higher revenue and earnings than Acerinox. Acerinox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSAB Svenskt Stal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SSAB Svenskt Stal has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerinox has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SSAB Svenskt Stal does not pay a dividend. Acerinox pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Acerinox shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SSAB Svenskt Stal and Acerinox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSAB Svenskt Stal 3.45% 4.36% 2.56% Acerinox 5.55% 14.53% 7.07%

Summary

Acerinox beats SSAB Svenskt Stal on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSAB Svenskt Stal

SSAB AB produces and sells steel products in Sweden and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for maximum payload and service life; structural steel; prehardened tool steel; and protection plates. It also provides products include quenched and tempered plates, heavy plates, and various strip products, as well as tubes and sections, and infra products. In addition, the company offers hot- and cold-rolled, and heavy plate coils, as well as metal-coated and pre-painted products; beams, merchant bars, hollow sections, and rebars; and aluminum and copper stainless steel and non-ferrous metals. Further, it provides steel roofs, rainwater systems, and accessories; building components, such as sandwich panels, load-bearing sheets, and façade claddings; frame solutions; and design and installation services. Additionally, the company provides value added services and aftermarket services. SSAB AB markets its steel products primarily under the Hardox, Strenx, Docol, GreenCoat, Armox, and Toolox brands. It also exports its products. The company offers its products to heavy transport, construction, material handling, agriculture and forest machinery, automotive, energy, infrastructure, engineering, manufacturing, and mining industry customers. SSAB AB was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products worldwide. The company operates through Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other segments. Its flat stainless steel products include billets, black coils, circles, cold rolled coils and sheets, engraved coils/sheets, flat bars, hot rolled coils and sheets, plates, and slabs. The companys long stainless steel products comprise angles, black bars, cold drawn bars, cold rolled reinforced bars and coils, color coated wires, hexagonal wire rods, hot rolled reinforced bars and coils, peeled bars, profiles, reinforcement wires, wires, and wire rods, as well as various stainless steel grades. Acerinox, S.A. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

