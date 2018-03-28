Comparing AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) and Its Peers

AquaVenture (NYSE: WAAS) is one of 17 public companies in the “UTIL-WATER SPLY” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AquaVenture to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AquaVenture and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaVenture -21.29% -7.19% -4.79% AquaVenture Competitors 8.27% 9.06% 2.69%

Risk and Volatility

AquaVenture has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AquaVenture’s peers have a beta of 0.46, suggesting that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AquaVenture and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AquaVenture $121.15 million -$25.79 million -12.73 AquaVenture Competitors $3.27 billion $157.36 million 11.93

AquaVenture’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AquaVenture. AquaVenture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of AquaVenture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of AquaVenture shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AquaVenture and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaVenture 0 0 4 0 3.00 AquaVenture Competitors 95 266 285 17 2.34

AquaVenture presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.28%. As a group, “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies have a potential upside of 3.38%. Given AquaVenture’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AquaVenture is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

AquaVenture peers beat AquaVenture on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

