Reviewing Brown & Brown (BRO) & CNO Financial Group (CNO)

Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) and CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. CNO Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Brown & Brown pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNO Financial Group pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brown & Brown has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years and CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of CNO Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of CNO Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brown & Brown and CNO Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown & Brown 3 3 2 0 1.88 CNO Financial Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

Brown & Brown presently has a consensus price target of $24.14, indicating a potential downside of 52.89%. CNO Financial Group has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.34%. Given CNO Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNO Financial Group is more favorable than Brown & Brown.

Risk & Volatility

Brown & Brown has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNO Financial Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brown & Brown and CNO Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown & Brown 21.24% 11.19% 4.70% CNO Financial Group 4.09% 6.63% 0.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brown & Brown and CNO Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown & Brown $1.88 billion 3.75 $399.63 million $2.80 18.30 CNO Financial Group $4.30 billion 0.85 $175.60 million $1.01 21.58

Brown & Brown has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CNO Financial Group. Brown & Brown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNO Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats CNO Financial Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides its customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other customized risk management products and services. It operates through four segments: the Retail Segment, which provides a range of insurance products and services to commercial, public and quasi-public entities, and to professional and individual customers; the National Programs Segment, which acts as a managing general agent, provides professional liability and related package products; the Wholesale Brokerage Segment, which markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance, and the Services Segment, which provides insurance-related services, including third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive and traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products; and Medicare advantage and prescription drug plan products through various distribution and marketing agreements. The Washington National segment markets and distributes supplemental health insurance, including specified disease, accident, and hospital indemnity insurance products; and life insurance at home and the worksite through independent marketing organizations and insurance agencies. The Colonial Penn segment primarily markets graded benefit and simplified issue life insurance directly to customers through television advertising, direct mail, the Internet, and telemarketing. The Long-Term Care in Run Off segment engages in the long-term care business. The company sells its products through career agents, independent producers, and direct marketing. CNO Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.