Novavax (NVAX) versus ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Financial Review

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Novavax has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChemoCentryx has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and ChemoCentryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -589.46% N/A -54.30% ChemoCentryx N/A 35.06% 11.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of ChemoCentryx shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of ChemoCentryx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Novavax and ChemoCentryx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 1 4 3 0 2.25 ChemoCentryx 0 1 1 0 2.50

Novavax currently has a consensus price target of $3.37, suggesting a potential upside of 62.87%. ChemoCentryx has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.20%. Given Novavax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novavax is more favorable than ChemoCentryx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novavax and ChemoCentryx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $31.18 million 22.82 -$183.76 million ($0.63) -3.29 ChemoCentryx $82.50 million 8.31 $17.61 million $0.36 38.92

ChemoCentryx has higher revenue and earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChemoCentryx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ChemoCentryx beats Novavax on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen. The company develops respiratory syncytial (RSV) virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III clinical trial; older adults in Phase II clinical trial; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I clinical trial. Novavax, Inc. also develops NanoFlu vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults; and Ebola virus glycoprotein vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial. Its preclinical programs include Zika virus; combination respiratory vaccine candidate to protect against RSV and seasonal influenza, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing new medications targeted at inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases and cancer. Each of its drug candidates focuses on a specific chemoattractant receptor that selectively blocks its negative inflammatory or suppressive response, leaving the rest of the immune system intact. Its late stage compounds include Avacopan (CCX168) and CCX140. Avacopan (CCX168) is an orally administered complement inhibitor targeting the C5a receptor (C5aR), and is being developed for orphan and rare diseases, including anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody associated vasculitis (AAV); atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G). CCX140 is an orally administered inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as C-C chemokine receptor type 2 (CCR2), in development for diabetic nephropathy (DN), a form of chronic kidney disease (CKD), and for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

