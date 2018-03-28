Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Core-Mark (NASDAQ: CORE) is one of 304 public companies in the “BUSINESS SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Core-Mark to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Core-Mark and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core-Mark 0.21% 8.84% 2.99% Core-Mark Competitors -158.39% -95.29% -3.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Core-Mark and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core-Mark 0 3 3 0 2.50 Core-Mark Competitors 1133 5307 7901 223 2.50

Core-Mark presently has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 23.00%. As a group, “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 10.87%. Given Core-Mark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Core-Mark is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core-Mark and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Core-Mark $15.69 billion $33.50 million 29.58 Core-Mark Competitors $3.01 billion $233.50 million 30.88

Core-Mark has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Core-Mark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Core-Mark pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Core-Mark pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 46.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Core-Mark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Core-Mark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Core-Mark has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core-Mark’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Core-Mark beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered services to over 43,000 customer locations across the United States and Canada through 30 distribution centers. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Corporate. The Company’s primary customer base consists of traditional convenience stores, as well as alternative outlets selling consumer packaged goods. The Company’s traditional convenience store customers include various national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores. Its alternative outlet customers include a range of store formats, including grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos and hardware stores.

