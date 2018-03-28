Reviewing Insteel Industries (IIIN) and Its Peers

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ: IIIN) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “IND PRODS/SVC” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Insteel Industries to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Insteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Insteel Industries pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “IND PRODS/SVC” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 39.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insteel Industries and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Insteel Industries $388.87 million $22.54 million 20.22 Insteel Industries Competitors $2.99 billion $140.43 million 12.14

Insteel Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Insteel Industries. Insteel Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Insteel Industries and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insteel Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00 Insteel Industries Competitors 349 1465 1773 57 2.42

Insteel Industries currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.74%. As a group, “IND PRODS/SVC” companies have a potential upside of 5.06%. Given Insteel Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Insteel Industries is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Insteel Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insteel Industries 6.67% 10.13% 7.77% Insteel Industries Competitors -4.29% 4.03% 0.91%

Volatility & Risk

Insteel Industries has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insteel Industries’ peers have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insteel Industries beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The Company’s operations are focused on the manufacture and marketing of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its concrete reinforcing products consist of two product lines: prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures. WWR is produced as an engineered reinforcing product for use in nonresidential and residential construction. Its products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. The Company sells its products nationwide across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America.

