Alamo Group (ALG) versus iRobot (IRBT) Critical Contrast

iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) and Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Alamo Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. iRobot does not pay a dividend. Alamo Group pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alamo Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of iRobot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Alamo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of iRobot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Alamo Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iRobot and Alamo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRobot 5.77% 12.62% 9.41% Alamo Group 4.86% 12.49% 8.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iRobot and Alamo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRobot $883.91 million 2.06 $50.96 million $1.77 36.80 Alamo Group $912.38 million 1.40 $44.31 million $3.79 29.02

iRobot has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alamo Group. Alamo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iRobot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iRobot and Alamo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRobot 1 6 2 0 2.11 Alamo Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

iRobot currently has a consensus price target of $67.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.24%. Alamo Group has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.36%. Given iRobot’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iRobot is more favorable than Alamo Group.

Risk and Volatility

iRobot has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamo Group has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iRobot beats Alamo Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation is a consumer robot company, which is engaged in designing and building robots. The Company’s portfolio of solutions features various technologies for the connected home and various concepts in mapping, navigation, mobility and artificial intelligence. The Company sells various products that are designed for use at home. Its consumer products focus on both indoor and outdoor cleaning applications. The Company offers multiple Roomba floor vacuuming robots. Roomba’s design allows it to clean under kick boards, beds and other furniture. It offers the Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots designed for hard surface floors. The Roomba 600 series robots offer a three-stage cleaning system. The iRobot HOME Application helps users to choose cleaning options for their home. Its Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot is used to clean residential pools. The Company’s trademarks include Scooba, ViPR, NorthStar, Create, iAdapt, Aware, Home Base, Looj, Braava, vSLAM and Virtual Wall.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. The Company operates in Industrial, Agricultural and European segments. The Company’s products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, pothole patchers, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements and related aftermarket. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 24 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil. The Company sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors to Governmental end users, related independent contractors, as well as to the agricultural and commercial turf markets. It also offers replacement parts for each of its wholegoods lines. The Company’s products are sold through various marketing organizations, and dealer and distributor networks.

