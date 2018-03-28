Comparing Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) & Its Competitors

Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) is one of 29 public companies in the “METALS FABRICATING” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lawson Products to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lawson Products and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lawson Products 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lawson Products Competitors 171 689 768 25 2.39

Lawson Products presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. As a group, “METALS FABRICATING” companies have a potential upside of 15.62%. Given Lawson Products’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lawson Products has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Lawson Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Lawson Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lawson Products has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lawson Products’ rivals have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lawson Products and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lawson Products $305.91 million $29.68 million 8.06 Lawson Products Competitors $4.25 billion $225.62 million 13.61

Lawson Products’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lawson Products. Lawson Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lawson Products and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lawson Products 9.70% 5.31% 2.59% Lawson Products Competitors -96.19% 7.51% 2.48%

Summary

Lawson Products beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of products and services the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market. The Company’s product categories include fastening systems, fluid power, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety, welding and metal repair, and other. The Company supplies a range of automotive products, including body hardware, body shop, brake/wheel, fleet/truck, repair harness assembly and other parts. The Company offers approximately 200,000 different core products for sale of which approximately 50,000 products are maintained in its distribution centers. The Company’s customers operate in a range of industries, including automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, oil and gas, mining, wholesale and service.

