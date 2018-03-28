Reviewing McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) and Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) and Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Hain Celestial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Hain Celestial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hain Celestial Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Hain Celestial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company, Incorporated 9.88% 25.30% 7.20% Hain Celestial Group 3.38% 8.35% 4.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Hain Celestial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company, Incorporated $4.83 billion 2.87 $477.40 million $3.70 28.64 Hain Celestial Group $2.85 billion 1.16 $67.42 million $0.94 33.88

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Hain Celestial Group. McCormick & Company, Incorporated is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hain Celestial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

McCormick & Company, Incorporated pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hain Celestial Group does not pay a dividend. McCormick & Company, Incorporated pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Hain Celestial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McCormick & Company, Incorporated 1 5 3 0 2.22 Hain Celestial Group 1 10 3 0 2.14

McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus target price of $109.88, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. Hain Celestial Group has a consensus target price of $41.46, indicating a potential upside of 30.18%. Given Hain Celestial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Summary

McCormick & Company, Incorporated beats Hain Celestial Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products. As of November 30, 2016, it offered brands for consumers in approximately 150 countries and territories. The Company’s brands in the Americas include McCormick, Lawry’s, and Club House, as well as brands, such as Gourmet Garden and OLD BAY. It provides a range of products to food manufacturers and foodservice customers. The Company’s sales, distribution and production facilities are located in North America, Europe and China. It markets regional and ethnic brands, such as Zatarain’s, Stubb’s, Thai Kitchen and Simply Asia. The Company offers sensory testing, culinary research, food safety and flavor application.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World. Its Rest of World segment includes Canada and Europe. The Company’s brand names include Almond Dream, Arrowhead Mills, Bearitos, BluePrint, Celestial Seasonings, Cully & Sully, Danival, DeBoles, Earth’s Best, Ella’s Kitchen, Empire, Europe’s Best, Farmhouse Fare, Frank Cooper’s, FreeBird, Gale’s, Garden of Eatin’, GG UniqueFiber, Hain Pure Foods, Hartley’s, Health Valley, Imagine, Johnson’s Juice Co., Joya, Kosher Valley, Lima, The Greek Gods, Tilda, Walnut Acres, WestSoy, Yves Veggie Cuisine and Yorkshire Provender. Its personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean and Queen Helene brands.

