Reviewing NeoGenomics (NEO) and Its Rivals

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) is one of 636 public companies in the “DRUGS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NeoGenomics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NeoGenomics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGenomics 0 2 5 0 2.71 NeoGenomics Competitors 3245 10271 26176 739 2.60

NeoGenomics presently has a consensus target price of $17.29, indicating a potential upside of 110.80%. As a group, “DRUGS” companies have a potential upside of 42.56%. Given NeoGenomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NeoGenomics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGenomics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGenomics -1.37% 4.34% 2.15% NeoGenomics Competitors -3,657.02% -134.46% -29.62%

Volatility and Risk

NeoGenomics has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGenomics’ peers have a beta of 0.30, indicating that their average stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of NeoGenomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “DRUGS” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of NeoGenomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “DRUGS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoGenomics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGenomics $258.61 million -$840,000.00 -58.57 NeoGenomics Competitors $1.78 billion $140.67 million -6.56

NeoGenomics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NeoGenomics. NeoGenomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NeoGenomics beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc. is an operator of a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. The Company operates in Laboratory Testing Segment. This segment delivers testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, other clinicians and researchers. It has laboratory locations in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Fresno, Irvine, and West Sacramento, California; Houston, Texas and Nashville, and Tennessee. It offers testing services, which include Cytogenetics, Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH), Flow cytometry, Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Molecular testing and Pathology consultation. Its Pharma Services and Clinical Trials group provides testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs from discovery to commercialization. It helps its customers develop a biomarker hypothesis by recommending an optimal platform for molecular screening and backing its discovery tools with the informatics to capture meaningful data.

