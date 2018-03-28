Aqua Metals (AQMS) & The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Critical Contrast

The Western Union (NYSE: WU) and Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Aqua Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of The Western Union shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Aqua Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and Aqua Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union -10.09% 206.81% 8.87% Aqua Metals N/A -41.94% -33.00%

Dividends

The Western Union pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Aqua Metals does not pay a dividend. The Western Union pays out -60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Western Union has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Western Union and Aqua Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.52 billion 1.60 -$557.10 million ($1.25) -15.38 Aqua Metals $2.09 million 34.18 -$26.58 million ($1.31) -1.90

Aqua Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Western Union. The Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aqua Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

The Western Union has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Metals has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Western Union and Aqua Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 4 6 0 0 1.60 Aqua Metals 0 0 6 0 3.00

The Western Union currently has a consensus price target of $19.19, suggesting a potential downside of 0.17%. Aqua Metals has a consensus price target of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 616.20%. Given Aqua Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aqua Metals is more favorable than The Western Union.

Summary

Aqua Metals beats The Western Union on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. The Company’s Consumer-to-Business segment provides options to make one-time or recurring payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, including utilities, auto finance companies, mortgage servicers, financial service providers and government agencies. Its Consumer-to-Business payments services are available through a range of services that include Speedpay, Pago Facil and Western Union Payments. Western Union’s Business Solutions segment facilitates payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. is engaged in the business of recycling lead through a process that the Company developed and named AquaRefining. The Company’s AquaRefining process focuses on providing for the recycling of lead acid batteries (LABs) and the production of lead. AquaRefining uses bio-degradable aqueous solvent and an ambient temperature electro-chemical process to produce lead. The modular nature of AquaRefining makes it possible to start LAB recycling at a much smaller scale than is possible with smelters. Its AquaRefining process begins with the crushing of used LABs and the separation of the metallic lead, active material (lead compounds), sulfuric acid and plastic for recycling. The active material is dissolved in its solvent. The primary lead is then stripped from the solvent using its automated process allowing the solvent to be reused continuously and indefinitely. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had not generated revenues.

