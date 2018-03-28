Reviewing Vivendi (VIVHY) & Its Peers

Vivendi (OTCMKTS: VIVHY) is one of 41 public companies in the “UTIL-TELEPHONE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vivendi to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Vivendi pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 1,608.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Vivendi has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivendi’s peers have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi 10.13% 7.41% 4.23% Vivendi Competitors -1.70% 4.23% -0.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivendi and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $14.13 billion $1.39 billion 23.22 Vivendi Competitors $13.90 billion $1.18 billion 3.45

Vivendi has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Vivendi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vivendi and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vivendi Competitors 365 916 944 43 2.29

As a group, “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies have a potential upside of 171.56%. Given Vivendi’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivendi has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vivendi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of shares of all “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivendi beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA is a France-based company engaged in media and content businesses. It operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. It operates through several segments. Its Universal Music Group segment is engaged in the sale of recorded music, exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising. The Canal+ Group segment is engaged in publishing and distribution of pay-television channels. Gameloft segment offers the creation and publishing of downloadable video games. Vivendi Village segment offers MyBestPro, Watchever, Radionomy, the venues L’Olympia and Theatre de L’Euvre and CanalOlympia in Africa, and Olympia Production. New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, Vivendi Content, Canal Factory and Group Vivendi Africa. Its Corporate segment is engaged in providing central services.

