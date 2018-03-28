Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.65

Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG) announced a dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Revolution Bars Group stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 144 ($1.99). The company had a trading volume of 88,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,128. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 and a PE ratio of -3,600.00. Revolution Bars Group has a 12-month low of GBX 99 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 233 ($3.22).

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.32) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.90) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.76) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of bars. The Company has a trading portfolio of approximately 60 bars located predominantly in town or city high streets, which operate under the Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands. The Company’s bars focus on a drinks and food-led offering, and typically trade from late morning, during the day and into late evening.

