Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 473,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,216.56, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $31.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 25.23%. research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 120.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. is the operating partnership of the Company.

