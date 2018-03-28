Rhumbline Advisers Sells 56,399 Shares of LendingClub Corp (LC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56,399 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of LendingClub worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 341,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,486.58, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.43. LendingClub Corp has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.56.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.55 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

In related news, Director John J. Mack bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,563,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,867.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,776,016 shares of company stock worth $27,761,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that has been closed to many investors and only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors.

