Rialto (XRL) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Rialto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and EtherDelta. During the last week, Rialto has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rialto has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and $8,967.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00720254 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012587 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00147247 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00030457 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Rialto’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,805,202 tokens. Rialto’s official website is www.rialto.ai. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI.

According to CryptoCompare, “RIALTO.AI is an arbitrage and market maker in the landscape of cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and blockchain transactions. By providing liquidity and matching orders, RIALTO.AI wants to increase the efficiency of crypto markets, while earning a fraction on every transaction for their supporters. The utility of RIALTO.AI is carved into the proprietary nature of algorithms and software tools. They help identify trade opportunities, interpret the historical database, find data patterns, and adjust the parameters in real-time. “

Rialto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rialto must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rialto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

