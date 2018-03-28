RIB Software (RIB) PT Set at €40.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RIB. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($39.51) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS set a €19.25 ($23.77) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.71 ($31.74).

RIB Software stock opened at €21.94 ($27.09) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,620.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89. RIB Software has a 1-year low of €11.43 ($14.11) and a 1-year high of €35.16 ($43.41).

About RIB Software

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

