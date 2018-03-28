Richard Rae Purchases 250,000 Shares of Maistro PLC (MAIS) Stock

Maistro PLC (LON:MAIS) insider Richard Rae purchased 250,000 shares of Maistro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,815.97).

Maistro stock opened at GBX 3.88 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.17. Maistro PLC has a one year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 17.95 ($0.25).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/richard-rae-purchases-250000-shares-of-maistro-plc-mais-stock.html.

About Maistro

Maistro PLC, formerly blur Group plc, offers an enterprise services platform that combines cloud software and managed services, which includes sourcing, contract and project management with payment processing and reporting. The Company’s segments include project revenues, which consists of the provision of services from projects that list on the Company’s marketplace, where the customer accepts the bid from the expert supplier and a legally binding contract between the Company and its customers is established; cancellation fees, where the project is cancelled after listing and there is an expectation of collection; premium services, including wraparound support services for projects, including blur Manage Ultra, blur Protect Advanced and blur Engage, and subscriptions and licenses, including the provision of tiered annual subscriptions to service providers, the provision of access to the Company’s software Platform and for the provision of subscriptions of blur Data.

Receive News & Ratings for Maistro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maistro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.