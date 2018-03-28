Riecoin (RIC) Price Hits $0.0811 on Major Exchanges

Riecoin (CURRENCY:RIC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Riecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $19,376.00 worth of Riecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Riecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00001019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Riecoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Riecoin

Riecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2014. Riecoin’s total supply is 42,353,800 coins. The Reddit community for Riecoin is /r/riecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Riecoin is riecoin.org. Riecoin’s official Twitter account is @riecoin.

Riecoin Coin Trading

Riecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is not presently possible to purchase Riecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Riecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Riecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

